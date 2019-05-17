A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

A teen was beaten two men using a chain as he was walking by a school earlier this month in Highland Park. The assault that left the victim bloodied was captured on video. CBS2

A woman who was walking to Dahlia Heights Elementary to pick up her child was confronted by a man who exposed himself. CBS2

Mayor Eric Garcetti will be the featured speaker on Sunday during the 137th Commencement Ceremony at Occidental College in Eagle Rock. Oxy

Antonia Hernández, the civil rights attorney who heads the California Community Foundation, will deliver the keynote address on Monday during the commencement ceremony for the College of Arts and Letters at Cal State L.A. in El Sereno. Cal State L.A.