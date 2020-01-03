A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

When it first debuted more than a decade ago, the lesbian series "The L Word" was centered in West Hollywood. But the remake of the series, “The L Word: Generation Q," has shifted the action to the east, where key characters live in places like Silver Lake and Glassell Park, notes the L.A. Times. The Eastside focus is intentional. “I have been living in this city for over a decade and I have watched the migration of queer women — queer people, in general — to the east side,” said showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan, a Glassell Park resident. “I’m lazy. This is the world I know.”

A U.S. Navy sailor surprised his Eagle Rock family with an unexpected visit over the holidays. Details at Fox 11.

The former Japanese Hospital in Boyle Heights was declared a city historic landmark more than three years ago. But officials will gather on Saturday, Jan. 4 to dedicate a historic monument sign outside the former hospital at Fickett and 1st streets, says the Rafu Shimpo. The idea for the hospital was conceived during the 1920s at a time when Japanese immigrants and Japanese Americans faced discrimination and sometimes were turned away at public medical facilities. Here's our 2016 story about the landmark.

All five candidates running to succeed termed-out Jose Huizar as District 14 councilmember have agreed to attend a Candidate Forum in Hermon, according to the All Things Hermon newsletter. The forum, sponsored by the Hermon Neighborhood Council, will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Center, 5800 Monterey Road at Wheeling Way.

Celebrity Sighting: Chris Pine takes his dog for a walk around the Silver Lake Reservoir, and Just Jared has the pictures.