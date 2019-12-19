A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

An education reporter for the L.A Times, also does side work teaching tap-dancing in Atwater Village. "They think I’m joking, the first time I say it," Blume told Spectrum News. "But keep in mind, there’s another population of people who know me only as a dancer, and they think I’m joking when I say I write for the LA Times." Spectrum talks to Blume as he prepares to put up a show at the Fremont Center Theatre in South Pasadena.

Streetsblog notes progress on three new bike/walk bridges across the L.A. River. Construction of the North Atwater Bridge was supposed to be completed this year, and ... well, the year is almost over. But completion seems close, with the city’s Bureau of Engineering posting pictures of load tests with people riding horses on it. Meanwhile downstream, the cross-river span is already in place for a new pedestrian bridge being added on top of the old Red Car pier walls. The third bridge downriver near the end of Altman Street - connecting Elysian Valley to Cypress Park - isn't far along, with ground only having been broken in June. It's expected to be complete in 2021.

ABC 7 reports on a women's shelter in Boyle Heights. The Guadalupe Homeless project has just 15 beds - all of them set aside for women over 55. But the shelter plans to expand.

The Bioscience Corridor in El Sereno has attracted a new occupant, according to L.A. Biz. The nonprofit LA Bioscience Hub a has opened a new office in HATCHlabs, a multi-tenant lab and office space. L.A. Biz described LA Bioscience Hub as "the advocacy, policy and communication arm of the Los Angeles Bioscience Corridor."