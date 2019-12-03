A Roundup of Eastside News & Info
The construction team building the 6th Street Bridge team in Boyle Heights includes more women than any other commercial project in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. That's 15 women out of a team of 170. "There’s been jobs where there’s been 800 guys and one female — and I’ve been the only female," said crew-member Rosa Garcia. "This is the first project that I walked on to where I couldn’t believe how many women I saw."
The sister of Sarah Marchain tells the Boulevard Sentinel about the 25-year old woman who was found dead last October in a homeless encampment under the 2 Freeway in Eagle Rock. Sarah was "a great person who suffered from Type 1 diabetes while struggling with homelessness," said her older sister, Lisita Marchain.
Some people tried to get such an head start on holiday shopping that they were camping out near the Best Buy in Atwater Village - not on Thursday before Black Friday, but on Wednesday, according to ABC7. Unfortunately, heavy rains dashed those plans, forcing people out of their tents and inside for shelter.
East L.A. held its annual procession to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Juan Diego - the oldest religious procession in L.A., ABC7 reported. This was the 88th procession, in a tradition begun in 1931 by Catholics who had fled Mexico in the wake of the Cristero War. This year, dancers, decorated floats and musicians joined the faithful in the one-mile long procession, according to the L.A. Archdiocese.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.