A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

The construction team building the 6th Street Bridge team in Boyle Heights includes more women than any other commercial project in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times. That's 15 women out of a team of 170. "There’s been jobs where there’s been 800 guys and one female — and I’ve been the only female," said crew-member Rosa Garcia. "This is the first project that I walked on to where I couldn’t believe how many women I saw."

The sister of Sarah Marchain tells the Boulevard Sentinel about the 25-year old woman who was found dead last October in a homeless encampment under the 2 Freeway in Eagle Rock. Sarah was "a great person who suffered from Type 1 diabetes while struggling with homelessness," said her older sister, Lisita Marchain.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Some people tried to get such an head start on holiday shopping that they were camping out near the Best Buy in Atwater Village - not on Thursday before Black Friday, but on Wednesday, according to ABC7. Unfortunately, heavy rains dashed those plans, forcing people out of their tents and inside for shelter.

East L.A. held its annual procession to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Juan Diego - the oldest religious procession in L.A., ABC7 reported. This was the 88th procession, in a tradition begun in 1931 by Catholics who had fled Mexico in the wake of the Cristero War. This year, dancers, decorated floats and musicians joined the faithful in the one-mile long procession, according to the L.A. Archdiocese.