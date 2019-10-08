echo-park-news-and-notes-placeholder-001.jpg
The Eastsider

A Roundup of Eastside News & Info 

The LAPD is reviewing its investigation into the death of actor and Elysian Valley resident Jason Murphy after being challenged by his widow and some retired homicide detectives she has hired, the L.A. Times reported. Murphy - an actor who had recently appeared in the movie “From Jennifer” - was found dead in the L.A. River near Elysian Park in September 2017. Police ruled his death accidental. But family and friends still want to know why his cellphone has never been found, why he had so many bruises, cuts and other injuries, and why witnesses said they saw a man running in fear that night. A retired LAPD lieutenant who is helping with the investigation also said LAPD investigators failed to perform basic police work, such as visiting the scene to interview witnesses.

Businesses in Rampart Village told Fox11 that piles of trash from the homeless population have grown particularly bad over the past year. "It looked like a pile of trash and one of our employees was actually parking a car and, you know, almost ran into—almost ran the person over because they didn’t realize somebody was in there,” said Dan Thomas, manager of Eastside Camera LA.

A man fled on foot after striking several parked vehicles with a pick-up truck early Monday morning in East Los Angeles, On Scene TV reported. At least two vehicles on the 1300 block of South Atlantic Boulevard were severely damaged from the crash. At least one was overturned. The driver of the pickup truck was not immediately located. 

