A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

Two Eagle Rock renters -- one 90-years-old, the other 65 -- are challenging their eviction under the state's Ellis Act that allows landlords to force out tenants if they are demolishing property or taking it off the rental market. Boulevard Sentinel

Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights is the resting place of Sadao Munemori, a Japanese-American war hero who was awarded a Medal of Honor during World War II even while his family was forced to live in the Manzanar relocation camp. ABC7

