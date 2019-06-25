A Roundup of Eastside News & Info

A 70-year-old marathon runner who grew up in East L.A. is being accused of cheating, after setting an unofficial record for his age group at the 2019 L.A. Marathon, according to the L.A. Times. Frank Meza, a retired physician who has worked with Kaiser Permanente in East L.A., has denied the accusations by marathon watchers who have uncovered oddities in Meza's race times. That includes finishing sections of marathons in incongruously short amounts of time, and not crossing in front of an official video camera during an Arizona race.

Online commentators have piled on to these suspicions, and Meza said he may run alongside an official observer for the next marathon. "I don’t know what else I can do," he told the Times.

Attendees of a presentation in Eagle Rock were surprised to hear there was "broad community support" for bus-only lanes along Colorado Boulevard, the Boulevard Sentinel reports. Metro informed the group that it planned to include Eagle Rock in a "bus rapid corridor," or BRT, between Pasadena and North Hollywood.

Most of the 150 people who turned out for the meeting, however, spoke out against it, saying they favored running the buses along the 134 freeway above Eagle Rock, with stops near the freeway on-ramps and off-ramps.

14th District Councilman Jose Huizar doesn't have to answer questions in one former employee lawsuit just yet - but he does in another.

Last week a Superior Court judge said Huizar would not have to face questions in a workplace harassment suit filed by his former aide until the FBI resolves a criminal investigation of his office, according to the L.A. Times. But this week, a different judge said Huizar can face questions under oath in a separate lawsuit brought by a different employee, who is alleging discrimination and wrongful termination, the Times reported.

A second defendant involved in racially-motivated fire bombings in Boyle Heights was sentenced to more than seven years in prison, reports NBC4. Edwin "Boogie" Felix, 27, pleaded guilty to four felonies connected to the May 2014 fire bombings that targeted African American residents of the Ramona Gardens public housing project. Felix is one of seven defendants who have pleaded guilty and are now being sentenced during separate hearings.