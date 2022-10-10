Exterior of Los Angeles City Hall

One day after the release of a recorded conversation in which she made a series of racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez stepped down today as president of the City Council. But calls persisted for her to resign from the council altogether.

Martinez issued a statement Monday announcing her decision to surrender the council presidency, but she did not resign her seat, so she will remain on the council.

