One day after the release of a recorded conversation in which she made a series of racially charged remarks, Nury Martinez stepped down today as president of the City Council. But calls persisted for her to resign from the council altogether.
Martinez issued a statement Monday announcing her decision to surrender the council presidency, but she did not resign her seat, so she will remain on the council.
"I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments," said a portion of the statement Martinez issued this morning. "Therefore, effective immediately I am resigning as President of the Los Angeles City Council."
With Martinez stepping down, Councilman Mitch O'Farrell, the council president pro tempore, was elevated to interim council president, according to his office.
But O'Farrell, whose district stretches from Echo Park to Hollywood, was among a number of officials saying Martinez, de León and Cedillo should all resign their council seats.
"I don't see how that presence continuing in city leadership is going to allow the city to move forward," O'Farrell said Monday. "... I just think that that presence will continue to be an obstacle if it is still there in the halls of power at City Hall."
Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León made racially charged remarks during the conversation that also included Councilman Gil Cedillo and L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera. The group was discussing the politically sensitive process of redrawing council district boundaries.
The recorded conversation was leaked, appearing on Reddit before it was later removed from the site. City News Service reviewed the conversation, but it was unclear who was responsible for the recording and its leak.
Among other comments, Martinez belittled Bonin, who is white and has a Black son, and criticized the child for his behavior at a Martin Luther King Day parade, saying Bonin's son was misbehaving on a float, which might have tipped over if she and the other women on the float didn't step in to "parent this kid."
"They're raising him like a little white kid," Martinez said. "I was like, `This kid needs a beatdown. Let me take him around the corner and then I'll bring him back."'
Martinez also called the child "ese changuito," Spanish for "that little monkey."
Martinez, 49, has represented the 6th District in the San Fernando Valley since 2013, when she became the second Latina to serve on the council. Six years later, she became the first Latina to become president of the City Council.
