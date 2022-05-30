A Los Angeles police officer has died days after suffering a spinal cord injury during a training exercise at the LAPD's Elysian Park Academy.
The accident happened Thursday, according to LAPD Chief Michel Moore. Officer Houston Tipping, 32, worked out of the Devonshire Division. Tipping died Sunday.
According to Moore, Tipping was working as a bike instructor engaged in a scenario that involved grappling with another officer. During the exercise, Tipping fell to the floor and suffered a spinal cord injury. Other officers present initiated CPR until Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics arrived.
Moore called Tipping "a bright and uplifting young man with a full life in front of him."
In a Twitter statement, he expressed "Grief, sorrow and sadness," adding, "May God Welcome him home & comfort his family, friends & partners. Our work continues in a profession that at times calls for a cost that is so very high. Blessed are the Peacemakers."
Tipping is survived by his parents, Richard and Shirley, his stepfather Bob, his siblings Kat and Tyler and his girlfriend, Brittany, according to the LAPD.
"As we grieve this terrible loss, our thoughts are with the family of Officer Tipping, his Devonshire area family, and the men and women of the Los Angeles Police Department during this difficult time," Moore said. "True to his character of unending service, Officer Tipping is an organ donor. Over the next few days, his selflessness will save other lives."
Moore also said the department was conducting an investigation into the accident to identify any steps it can take to make sure a tragedy like this does not occur again.
The LAPD Protective League also released a statement saying, "Today, our city lost one of its young heroes, LAPD Officer Houston Tipping. A five- year veteran, Officer Tipping patrolled the neighborhoods of Devonshire and worked as a bike instructor. He loved serving as a police officer and is remembered by his friends and family for how he loved and made people laugh."
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Why is this being called an “accident?” I thought the word “accident” was taboo now, as when there is a car involved in an accident, we now must call it a crash — after all, we don’t know the driver did not do that on purpose. So, why is this being called “The accident happened …” instead of using another alternate word, such as “The injury happened…” After all, we don’t know that injury was not intentional?
If the word “accident” makes a difference when a person is involved in a car crash, it makes a difference whenever a person is involved — because apparently, it might not be an accident, it might have been intentional.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.