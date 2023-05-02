Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Rampart Village -- Two people were injured today in a confrontation that led to a shooting involving a LAPD officer, but it was not immediately known if one of the injured patients is a member of the department.
The LAPD confirmed that a shooting involving an officer occurred at 9:42 a.m. near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, but the agency had no immediate information on what led to the shooting or the extent of any injuries. It was also unclear if the officer fired shots or was fired upon.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, two patients were taken to hospitals from the scene -- one of them a stabbing patient and the other a shooting patient. It was unclear if either of the patients is an officer, however, a large contingent of LAPD officers quickly amassed at the scene.
There was no immediate word on the condition of either patient.
Metro officials said the transit agency's B (Red) Line trains were bypassing the Vermont/Beverly Station due to the police response in the area.
