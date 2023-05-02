Map of Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue

Google Maps

Rampart Village -- Two people were injured today in a confrontation that led to a shooting involving a LAPD officer, but it was not immediately known if one of the injured patients is a member of the department.

The LAPD confirmed that a shooting involving an officer occurred at 9:42 a.m. near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, but the agency had no immediate information on what led to the shooting or the extent of any injuries. It was also unclear if the officer fired shots or was fired upon.

