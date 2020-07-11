Rescue in Elysian Park

Fire crews at the scene where a vehicle rolled over in elysian park on Angels Point Road. 

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries and two people suffered minor injuries when a vehicle rolled down a hillside in Elysian Park this afternoon.

Firefighters used  "a low-angle rope rescue using a litter basket to safely bring the patient back up to the road," said L.A. Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. Two other patients had minor injuries.

The rollover took place shortly after 3 pm on Angels Point Road in the center of Elysian Park.

Andrew Garsten, who lives next to Elysian Park, said he saw people running down the road to look down the hillside where the car had rolled over.

No word on what caused the vehicle to roll down the hillside.

