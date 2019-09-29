Dozens of children lost their stem cells after a freezer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in East Hollywood malfunctioned and destroyed their samples. A total of 56 patients, including those treated for cancer, were affected when a temperature sensor in a freezer failed. The cells are collected early on in a child's oncology treatment in case they can be used in the future. The hospital said no child's health was in jeopardy because of the freezer malfunction. The Eastsider

An apparent cell phone video of a woman repeatedly shouting a racial slur at the CVS store in Eagle Rock has gone viral on social media. The woman, dressed in black, repeatedly yells the N-word as she leaves the store and heads to the parking lot. It's not exactly clear what prompted the tirade. A man who claims to be a neighbor of the woman told KTLA that he has filed a restraining order against her over her erratic behavior. The African-American woman who was apparently the target of the slurs told CBS2, “I was very scared because she threatened my life, you know.” The Eastsider

Lead poisoning in Boyle Heights hasn't ended just because it doesn't appear very much in the news anymore. Areas are still affected by toxins from the former Exide battery recycling plant in the nearby city of Vernon. Exide managed to gather more than 100 violations from the state’s toxic substance control agency, the Department of Toxic Substances Control. But the nearby communities - which included Boyle Heights and East L.A. — mostly weren't aware of the dangerous particles. Now, four years after Exide was forced to close down, only 788 homes have been cleaned, though thousands have been identified as toxic. L.A. Taco

A tour of repairs at the Director's House by Hollyhock House at Barnsdall Park in East Hollywood, a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed guest residence that just won a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service. The Eastsider

Masked protestors disrupted the Glassell Park Neighborhood Council’s monthly meeting with a banner saying "Little Tijuana." They were among nearly 50 attendees objecting to a supposed remark by a council member, who allegedly reacted to Glassell Park’s recent boom of street vendors by saying “We do not want a little TJ here.” The council member, Marcie Rose, denied she ever made that statement. But members of the community who attended the meeting the previous month have said otherwise. The remark supposedly came after a community member - identified as "Bradley" - asked the council to deal with the "growing problem" of "unlawful, unlicensed, and unpermitted street vendors in the community of Glassell Park." LA Taco

An effort to have the century-old Tokio Florist home in Silver Lake declared a historic landmark has taken a big step forward, with the Cultural Heritage Commission voting 4-0 to have the Hyperion Avenue property added to the city's list of historic-cultural monuments. This would make it harder for any demolition or major changes to take place. The Tudor Revival-style home surrounded by a Trader Joe’s and other shops and restaurants served for decades as a floral shop, which had been run by a Japanese-American family since the late 1920s. The Eastsider

Celebrities have put a couple of homes on the market in recent days. In Los Feliz, Maroon 5's lead guitarist James B. Valentine listed his Mid-Century Modern home for sale at $3.785 million. The 3-bedroom/2-bathroom home - designed by Architect Neil A. Johnson - is known as the Steel House, and it distinguished by a steel construction. Meanwhile in Silver Lake, former Disney actress Bridgit Mendler listed her Cape Cod-style home on Kenilworth Avenue for $1.997 million. Mendler is known for her roles in Disney's "Wizards of Waverly Place," "Good Luck Charlie," and "Lemonade Mouth." But last year she said she was starting a graduate program at MIT, and more recently announced she was attending Harvard Law School. L.A. Times & People