Good Afternoon!
It's Wednesday, Oct. 30. Here are some headlines, tweets, and notes for you:
LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives posted a video message from the cyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Silver Lake last week. The driver remains at large. "I need the driver to please to turn himself in and do the right thing. Please"
David, the vict of the Hit&Run in Silver Lake, has a message for the driver.@SilverLakeCC @SilverLakeNC @KCBSKCALDesk @NBCLA @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @FOXLA @KNX1070 @TELEMUNDO52 @Univision34LA @estrellatv @LANow @LaOpinionLA @TheEastsiderLA @bikinginla @SilverLakeNC @NortheastArea pic.twitter.com/dg2ppDfTPs— LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) October 30, 2019
A building at Cal State L.A. was cleared late Tuesday afternoon after a caller who phoned the campus Annex lab threatened to come and shoot inside the building unless it was evacuated. Official at the El Sereno campus later determined there was no credible threat.
Strong Santa Anas steer clear of Eastside
Forecasters expect the most powerful Santa Ana winds of the year to hit the L.A. area today. But it appears that the Eastside and must of the L.A. basin will experience only light winds and breezy conditions. The forecast for Lincoln Heights, for example, is for winds of 5 mph to 10 mph while Simi Valley will be hit with winds in the 40 mph to 50 mph range.
