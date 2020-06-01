The scent of freshly cut wood could be detected on Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park and other neighborhoods today as business owners and landlords were installing plywood sheets over windows to protect against possible looting and vandalism.

Similar scenes were reported on Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood and Figueroa Street in Highland Park as the city faced its third night under curfew.

Businesses from Santa Monica to Downtown L.A. have been looted, ransacked and burned in recent days amid the unrest and violence unleashed by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died last week after being arrested by police.

Two overlapping states of emergency -- one caused by the pandemic, the other by the threat of looting and violence -- found workers at Vons in Echo Park installing plywood over the glass front doors as shoppers lined up outside as they adhered to social distancing guidelines. The scene was repeated in Highland Park, where customers waiting to enter the Cookbook grocery stood in front boarded up storefronts on Figueroa.

