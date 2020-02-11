Hello!

It's Tuesday, Feb. 11. It's been a beautiful, clear day. The forecast calls for temps to dip into the low 50s tonight and then rise into the upper 60s on Wednesday.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

We're trying to confirm social media posts of a shooting in Highland Park this afternoon near Avenue 55 and Ash. One resident reports hearing a police helicopter and numerous police sirens. UPDATE: LAPD confirms one person is dead at the scene.

More than 900 LADWP customers in Atwater Village were without power late this afternoon, according to the agency's outage map. Service is expected to be fully restored by 7 pm.

Authorities today identified the man who was fatally shot in East L.A. over the weekend as 39-year-old Anthony Rodriguez. L.A. County Sheriff's Department detectives have said that the shooting is believed to be gang related. Investigators do not have a suspect description or motive for the crime, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-TIPS.

Firefighters responded to the 4100 block of West Garden Avenue in the Atwater Village at about 1 pm to put out a vegetation fire to the rear of a residential property. The fire did not affect the nearby residence, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to rethink the structure and responsibility of a lead agency responsible for battling homelessness. Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis, who district includes most of the Eastside, co-authored the motion recommending a review of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

City Councilman David Ryu today introduced a measure to raise the required percentage of affordable housing units constructed near public transportation. Ryu's motion requests that the city's Planning Department revise the guidelines for Transit Oriented Community developments by requiring higher percentages of affordable housing in high- and mid-market areas.