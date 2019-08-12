Eastside 911 collage for trouble

A stolen yellow dump truck lead officers on a pursuit through Northeast Los Angeles early this morning  before colliding with another vehicle in Alhambra.

The pursuit started at about 4:30 a.m. near San Fernando Road and Penrose Street in Sun Valley when patrol officers attempted to pull over a large yellow dump truck that had been reported stolen, said LAPD spokesperson, Tony Im.

The dump truck lead LAPD’s Foothill Division officers on a pursuit that passed near Elysian Park on the southbound 5 Freeway before continuing north on the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) through Northeast L.A., reports KTLA.  The truck traveled to Pasadena and then turned south to Alhambra on surface streets.

The pursuit ended at 5:48 a.m. in Alhambra when the dump truck collided with another vehicle near Valley and South Atlantic boulevards. The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody.

It is unknown if there were any injuries, but ambulances were called to the scene. Two other vehicles were disabled near the near the intersection, reports KTLA.

