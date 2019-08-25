A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

A native of Highland Park has gotten a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart. Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" hit the top Monday, finally topping Lil Nas X's record-breaking 19 weeks in first place with "Old Town Road." Before this, "Bad Guy" had already set a record of its own: being in second place for longer than any other song in the history of the Hot 100 before reaching No. 1 - a total of nine weeks. The 17-year-old Eilish grew up homeschooled, joined the Los Angeles Children’s Choir when she was 8 years old, and uploaded her first single to SoundCloud in 2015. L.A. Times

A man allegedly shot at a police vehicle that was stopped at an intersection in El Sereno, and died in an exchange of gunfire with authorities. The patrol vehicle was stopped at Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue when the suspected allegedly fired a handgun at it. He then ran westbound through an alley, exiting at Belleglade Avenue where there was an exchange of gunfire. More shots were fired as he continued eastbound on Alhambra Avenue. The suspect later died at a hospital. He has been described only a Latino in his 30s. No officers were injured. A bullet hole was found in a police car. The Eastsider

Most Eastside neighborhoods experienced a decline in reports of auto theft during the first six months of the year, mirroring a citywide decline. The highest number of auto thefts in the city were in Boyle Heights -- 307. But this still reflected an 8.9% decrease from the first half of 2018. The Eastsider

The owner of the landmark Taix French Restaurant in Echo Park has sold the property to a developer for a large housing and commercial project that will include room for a smaller version of the city's oldest French restaurant. The Taix family founded the restaurant in 1927 in Downtown L.A. before relocating the restaurant to its current location in 1962. Profits have dwindled recently, however, in the wake of increases to the minimum wage, rising food costs and the cost of maintaining and repairing an aging building that is too big for the business. The Eastsider

A person who ran into traffic on the 101 Freeway died after being struck by a vehicle in the southbound No. 2 lane. The motorist said he saw a Latino male run in front of his vehicle by the Rosemont Avenue overpass near Echo Park, but was unable to stop to avoid a collision. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. The Eastsider

A man in Highland Park died after being shot several times while he was in his backyard. Police said an unknown suspect on the 5700 block of Fayette Street approached and shot 36-year-old Edgar Franquez. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries. This homicide comes on the heels of another shooting the previous Saturday - on the 5700 block of York Boulevard - in which no injuries were reported. Detectives are investigating to see if the shootings are related in any way. The Eastsider

A guerilla art installation popped up around Echo Park Lake - resembling the usual interpretive signs that are normally devoted to information about wildlife, the environment - but instead talking about homelessness, calling for activism and giving instructions on "How to be a Good Neighbor." The Eastsider

Pola Lopez has been chronicling her progress repairing a 170-foot-long mural along Marmion Way in Mount Washington. Challenges including dealing with the summer heat and working close to speeding cars that are only a few feet away on a winding, narrow road. The Eastsider

A man claiming to be from Lincoln Heights is suspected of shooting a business owner in South Los Angeles, after the victim said he was not hiring that day. The job seeker visited a business on the 1700 block of East 111th Street on Aug. 12 at about 5 a.m., and asked about getting a job. Employees told him the business was not hiring, as did the owner. The suspect then allegedly took out a handgun and fired several shots at the owner, hitting him in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He identified himself to witnesses as Julian and said he was from Lincoln Heights. CBS

Isabel Guillen, a breast cancer survivor in Boyle Heights, has now been reaching out to cancer patients for the last nine years, and helping them get their kids ready to go back to school. She provides support, such as pamper days for mothers and back-to-school supplies. "It means a lot because [my children] ... for days have been asking me for the things," one cancer patient told ABC. "I didn't have the possibility of buying them crayons and notebooks."ABC7

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Several large median strips and traffic islands in East Los Angeles will soon be doing double duty by helping clean stormwater runoff and providing more recreational uses. Earlier this month the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the East Los Angeles Sustainable Median Stormwater Capture Project. It will divert urban and stormwater runoff into dry wells underneath several large medians and roadways on Northside Drive and Southside Drive between Simmons Avenue and Garfield Avenue. The Eastsider

Small Fires

A fire broke out in Los Feliz Monday night at a two-story apartment building in the 3300 block of West Rowena Avenue. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a first-floor unit of the four-unit garden-style apartment complex, and extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire or the extent of the damage were not reported. The Eastsider

Two fires sprang up Wednesday. Across the 110 Freeway from Highland Park, a small grass fire occurred near York Boulevard. It was extinguished with the help of helicopters dropping water, The Eastsider reported. Another small brush fire scorched about an acre on the eastern edge of Elysian Park. This fire was also extinguished in about 30 minutes, The Eastsider said.

Two small, unrelated fires in Boyle Heights and Elysian Valley broke out around 12 hours apart Thursday and Friday. A fire engulfed a garage in the 1500 block of East Michigan Avenue at at 6:45 a.m. Friday with two vehicles inside. Firefighters knocked it down in about 11 minutes, preventing it from spreading to a nearby structures. On Thursday at at 6:15 p.m., a fire broke out next to the southbound 5 Freeway on the 2600 block of N. Newell Street. It was quickly also quickly contained by firefighters. The cause of the fire remains unknown. The Eastsider