Good Afternoon!

It's Thursday, December 26. It's a cold and damp day, but you can expect showers to diminish and see some sun this afternoon. Temps, however, will peak in the low 50s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

We have more power outages to report this afternoon in Atwater Village, El Sereno and Silver Lake. A check on the LADWP website at 4 pm shows that nearly 2,300 customers in El Sereno had lost service, and power was not expected to be fully restored until 1 am. In Silver Lake, more than 2,000 customers had no power, and service is not expected to be restored until 10 pm. Atwater Village had more than 900 users without service, and no estimate as to when the lights will go back on.

Hope your home or apartment were leak-free during last night's strong storm. Rainfall amounts ranged from 1.85-inches near the 110 and 5 freeways to more than 2 inches in the Mt. Washington area.

Freeway lanes were closed after a car crashed into a fire engine this morning on the southbound 110 Freeway near Avenue 60 in Highland Park. The L.A. Fire Department said the crew was responding to a crash between a motorcycle and a motor vehicle when a different vehicle slammed into the engine shortly after 7 am. The driver was evaluated by paramedics. No firefighters were injured.

Power is out in sections of Echo Park, East Hollywood and East Los Angeles this morning. The LADWP says that more than 2,000 of its Echo Park customers were without service shortly before 9 am. Full service is expected to be restored by 11 am. Meanwhile, power was out to more than 1,800 LADWP customers in East Hollywood, with service expected to be fully restored by 12 pm. Meanwhile, a much small outage, estimated at 86 customers, was reported in East Los Angeles near the 5 and 710 freeways, according to the Edison website. Power is expected to be restored by 10 am.

The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at about 3:30 am for all lanes of the northbound 5 Freeway in Lincoln Heights due to flooding. Traffic was diverted off at Broadway until freeway lanes were reopened.