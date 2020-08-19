Nearly 3,000 LADWP customers in Echo Park and Silver Lake lost power early this afternoon after the same area suffered an outage Tuesday night.

The LADWP's Power Outage page indicated that service has been cut off to 1,452 customers in Silver Lake. Service was expected to be restored by 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in Echo Park, another 1,371 customers were without electricity. Power was not expected to be restored until 3 pm, according to the outage page.

Today's outages were the result of "extreme" heat and electricity demand that "has overloaded distribution equipment in some neighborhood," the L.A. Department of Water & Power said on Twitter. "Hang in there. Our crews are working to restore power to those affected."

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Update @ 5:07 pm: Another round of power outages were reported starting at 4:30 pm. This would make it the third outage in less than 24 hours for many customers.

Yes, getting tiresome...out in Silverlake for 3 hours on Tuesday night and now out Wednesday at 11:30 am. Good grief! I’m doing my part and just running a fan, not AC and it still goes out! — Jeffrey Scott Gomez (@JiffyJiffypop) August 19, 2020

Power outage again at the hottest part of the day? What is up my doods, @LADWP? Echo park needs you, breh. — Daniel Henry (@_danmhenry_) August 19, 2020