LADWP LA Department of Water and Power vehicle

Nearly 3,000 LADWP customers in Echo Park and Silver Lake lost power early this afternoon after the same area suffered an outage Tuesday night.

The LADWP's Power Outage page indicated that service has been cut off to 1,452 customers in Silver Lake. Service was expected to be restored by 2 pm.

Meanwhile, in Echo Park, another 1,371 customers were without electricity. Power was not expected to be restored until 3 pm, according to the outage page.

Today's outages were the result of "extreme" heat and electricity demand that "has overloaded distribution equipment in some neighborhood," the L.A. Department of Water & Power said on Twitter. "Hang in there. Our crews are working to restore power to those affected." 

Update @ 5:07 pm: Another round of power outages were reported starting at 4:30 pm. This would make it the third outage in less than 24 hours for many customers.

Talk is Cheap, Gathering News is Not

Join the readers whose monthly sponsorships defray the costs of gathering news and storytelling. That includes covering a variety of bills — from web hosting to bookkeeping — as well as payments to writers and photographers who have been generous with their time and talent. Only $5.99 a month!

Load comments