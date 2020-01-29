Traffic signal out in Highland Park

Traffic signal was out of service on Marmion Way in Highland Park.

 Photo by Katrina ALexy

Highland Park --  A power outage has knocked out numerous traffic lights across the neighborhood this afternoon, according to Eastsider readers.

Traffic signals were out on portions of Marmion Way and Figueroa Street.

Twitter users report that power has been out since about noon.

It's not clear if the outages are related to this afternoon's strong winds.

The Eastsider has asked the L.A. Department of Water & Power for information about the outages.

