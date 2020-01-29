Highland Park -- A power outage has knocked out numerous traffic lights across the neighborhood this afternoon, according to Eastsider readers.

Traffic signals were out on portions of Marmion Way and Figueroa Street.

Twitter users report that power has been out since about noon.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

It's not clear if the outages are related to this afternoon's strong winds.

The Eastsider has asked the L.A. Department of Water & Power for information about the outages.