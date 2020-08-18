Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water & Power customers across the city lost power tonight evening amid high temperatures throughout the region.

The outages struck Angelino Heights, Echo Park, Elysian Heights, Lincoln Heights and Silver Lake, according to Eastsider readers.

"Extreme heat and electricity demand has caused outages in parts of Los Angeles, currently affecting some LADWP customers," Mayor Eric Garcetti said tonight. "Crews are working hard to restore power as quickly as possible."

The L.A. Department of Water and Power could not immediately be reached for more information, but KCAL9 reported that there were 9,000 heat-related outages affecting about 1.5 million customers throughout Los Angeles.

Eastsider readers began reporting the outage at about 6:30 pm. But some Twitter users reported that power was out around 5 pm.

The LADWP's Power Outage page indicated that service was not expected to be restored until 8 pm. But some residents said they remained in the dark for about another hour.

"Power was out at my place in Echo Park for about 1 hr 45 mins," said Hiram Wong. "Just got back some power around close to 9 pm."

The power went out as the mid-August heat wave sent temperatures into the high 90s and low 100s across the Los Angeles area.

I hope LADWP understands that my cold meats do not have the patience that I, a sentient rational adult human being, do possess. They have like a 4 hour limit. 102° and no power 🥵 https://t.co/MnxfSBYycf — ©️aroIyn (@c_pic) August 19, 2020

Electricity is out on 1300-1600 N Boylston, but the Dodgers are fine #EchoPark — Dodger Neighbor (@dodgerneighbor) August 19, 2020

If it affects hollywood I'm gonna have to finish the whole ice cream quart I just bought in one sitting. I can't let it just melt 🍨😋 #poweroutage #CaliforniaHeatWave https://t.co/9MtYZ8UslJ — C W (@inmygirlshoes) August 19, 2020