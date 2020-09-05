LADWP LA Department of Water and Power vehicle

More than 3,500 LADWP customers in El Sereno, Los Feliz and Montecito Heights were without power early this evening after a fierce heat wave sent temperatures into the triple digits with no relief in sight until early next week.

The Eastside outages reported on the utility's outage page included:

  • El Sereno: 1,686 customers without power. Service scheduled to be restored by 12:30 am.
  • Los Feliz: 1,479 customers without power. Service scheduled to be restored by 11 pm.
  • Montecito Heights: 271 customers without power. Service scheduled to be restored by 11 pm.

Smaller outages were also reported in Lincoln Heights and Eagle Rock.

Approximately 14,000 Los Angeles Department of Water & Power customers are without power across the city, the department reported after 6 pm.

The most affected neighborhoods include Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw, Sun Valley, El Sereno, Reseda and Mid-City, according to the department. Crews are working to restore power, the department reported.

