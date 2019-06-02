A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

The runner from Boyle Heights who finished the Boston Marathon while eight months pregnant has given birth to a girl. Lizzette Pérez gave birth last month to Penélope Pérez Escobar, who weighed just over seven pounds when she was born. "A person just has to trust their body and keeping the baby’s best interest in mind," Lizzette Pérez said. Boyle Heights Beat

More than a dozen vehicles burned in an early morning fire in the carport of a residential complex in Highland Park. Nobody was hurt or, apparently, displaced, but the building at 5800 block of Benner Street sustained some structural damage. Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. The Eastsider

Two Eagle Rock renters - one 90-years-old, the other 65 - are challenging their evictionunder the state's Ellis Act that allows landlords to force out tenants if they are demolishing property or taking it off the rental market. Boulevard Sentinel

Groundbreaking finally occurred for the Echo Park Skate Park - more than 10 years after the idea was first conceived. The groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for last Thursday. Construction is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020. The Eastsider

Boyle Heights residents are upset after finding out that a 30-foot-tall sculpture connected to the new Sixth Street Bridge will be placed on the Arts District side of the span instead of in Boyle Heights. Curbed L.A.

Two local elementary schools are slated to trade in some old portable buildings - first with newer portables, and eventually with new, permanent classrooms - once money has been found.This summer, Ivanhoe Elementary in Silver Lake and and Franklin Avenue Elementary in Los Feliz will see the replacement of the old portable buildings -- but for now, just with updated portables. The Eastsider

Eagle Rock is having problems with trucks - and not even its own trucks. A slew of the trucks idling along Colorado Boulevard recently seem to be connected to the 100 West Walnut project in Pasadena. While Pasadena approved the 400-unit mixed-use extension of historic Old Pasadena, the city strictly forbids construction vehicles from staging and idling on its own public streets. So some trucks have sat in Eagle Rock instead, hindering traffic and making it harder to drop off kids at a neighborhood elementary school. Pasadena Star-News

Residents of Cypress Park are looking for ways to reduce crashes and increase safety in the neighborhood, now that the sounds of screeching tires and crashing cars have become commonplace. The Eastsider

Evergreen Cemetery in Boyle Heights is the resting place of Sadao Munemori, a Japanese-American war hero who was awarded a Medal of Honor during World War II even while his family was forced to live in the Manzanar relocation camp. ABC7

A 25-year-old bicyclist in Boyle Heights was fatally struck in a hit-and-run with a semi-truck. It appears that the male victim had been riding southbound on Lorena Street near Eighth Street around 9:30 p.m. when he hit something along the roadway, fell to the ground and was then hit by the truck traveling south. Investigators are trying to locate the driver, who drove away from the scene. The victim was identified only as a resident of Maywood. The Eastsider

The kayaking route along the L.A. River this years will apparently be only about half the usual distance, blocked by construction of the Taylor Yard Bridge. It appears kayaking will only be allowed between Clearwater Street on the north and Newell Street on the south. The Eastsider