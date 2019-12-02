Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development and San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro will be in Los Angeles today as part of his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The candidate is scheduled to speak this afternoon to a classroom of political science students at East Los Angeles College about government, politics, policy, and public service.

Castro's campaign has been struggling, forcing him to layoff staff as he barely registers on national polls.

On Tuesday, Castro will join members of Black Lives Matter at a news conference outside Los Angeles police headquarters calling for accountability for the officers involved in the shooting death of Grechario Mack, a 30-year- old man shot by Los Angeles police officers while running through a Baldwin Hills shopping mall armed with a foot-long kitchen knife.

The Police Commission, the civilian panel that supervises the LAPD, ruled that their last shot, while Mack was on the floor, violated policy.

Castro will then attend a roundtable on veterans' homelessness at the Rosslyn Hotel on 5th Street and later join supporters in Los Angeles at a lunch reception.

On Thursday, Castro will deliver a foreign policy speech at his alma mater, Stanford University, and attend a reception with supporters in San Francisco.