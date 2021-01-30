The county's large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium was briefly and unexpectedly closed today after protesters showed up at the entrance.

Public safety officials were able to reopen the site in the afternoon as hundred of cars waited in line.

"Working with our public safety partners to ensure everyone with an appointment gets their vaccine today," Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shut down the gates of the stadium site for almost an hour after protesters tried to get inside. The gates were shut from 1:50 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., according to firefighter David Ortiz, who said police estimated there were about 50 protesters.

Video from the scene showed one protester with a sign urging the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom, and others carried signs opposing the COVID-19 vaccine. A photo showed one sign that said, "Save your soul. Turn back now."

Sign up for the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On its Facebook page, a group called Shop Mask Free Los Angeles promoted the demonstration as "All Things COVID Protest and March from 12-3 p.m."

The gates were closed to keep the protesters out, Ortiz said. People in vehicles inside when the gates were closed got their vaccines and those locked out got their shots when the protesters left, he said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis condemned the anti-vaccine protests on Twitter.

"What they did today amounts to intentional sabotage of an effort to keep our community healthy and get ahead of alarming variants making their way into Los Angeles County," Solis tweeted.

There were no arrests, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the LAPD.

We’re at the mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium to get my mom the vaccine. The anti–vax protestors have approached the entrance to the site. The LAPD have now closed the gate. We have been sitting here for about half an hour. Nobody is moving. pic.twitter.com/GrJPA5wrqx — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) January 30, 2021