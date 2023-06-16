Dodger Stadium from the air

A large group of religious demonstrators prayed and marched outside Dodger Stadium this afternoon to protest the team's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at its Pride Night event.

What appeared to be several hundred protestors filled a satellite parking lot along Stadium Way before tonight's game against the San Francisco Giants, according to the numerous media reports and posts on Twitter. Media helicopters hovered overhead during the Dodger Stadium Prayer Procession, organized by Catholics for Catholics.

