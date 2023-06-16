Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 9,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A large group of religious demonstrators prayed and marched outside Dodger Stadium this afternoon to protest the team's decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at its Pride Night event.
What appeared to be several hundred protestors filled a satellite parking lot along Stadium Way before tonight's game against the San Francisco Giants, according to the numerous media reports and posts on Twitter. Media helicopters hovered overhead during the Dodger Stadium Prayer Procession, organized by Catholics for Catholics.
Tonight's game will coincide with the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night -- an event that has earned the wrath of the Catholic Church and Christian organizations due to the inclusion of a group of self-described "queer and trans nuns."
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, who are not actually nuns but dress in religious-looking garb, will receive a Community Hero Award during the Pride Night celebration, honoring the group's efforts to promote human rights, diversity and "spiritual enlightenment."
As game time approached and traffic began increasing into the parking lot, the group swelled into the thousands, and they began marching along the outskirts of the parking lot. When the group reached the main entrance at Stadium Way, police blocked their progress and refused to allow them to march toward the stadium itself.
Protesters instead stood on all four corners of the intersection.
There were no reports of any disturbances or arrests. As the protesters continued their vigil outside, the Pride Night event carried on as planned inside the stadium, and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence received their award during a brief on-field ceremony that was generally met with applause from the crowd.
Signs read "Satan Has No Rights" and "Stop the Blasphemy" as hundreds gather at Dodger Stadium to protest the team honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with a Community Service Award at Pride Night. https://t.co/7BCoBzdKldpic.twitter.com/byCqlLT2X2
When the Dodgers first announced plans to honor the group, the team was met with vocal opposition from various Catholic groups and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, who called the organization's choice of garb an affront to ordained nuns, and the Sisters' overall behavior a lewd mockery of Christianity in general.
Bowing to the pressure, the Dodgers on May 5 withdrew the group's invitation, a move that prompted even more criticism from local elected officials and LGBTQ+ advocacy groups, who said the entire message of the Pride movement is one of inclusion, and that banning the Sisters was deemed an affront to that mission.
With many of the area's most prominent LGBTQ+ organizations vowing to skip the Dodger Pride event, the team reversed course on May 22, apologizing to the Sisters group and again inviting its members to take part in Pride Night.
About a week later, the Dodgers announced the team will host a "Christian Faith and Family Day" at Dodger Stadium on July 30.
But that move did little to appease Catholic groups, who again blasted the Dodgers for choosing to honor the Sisters organization.
Hoping to offset the Dodger event, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez dedicated a Mass today "for healing due to the harm caused by the Dodgers decision to honor a group that intentionally denigrates and profanes the Christian faith."
Speaking during the Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Gomez said "freedom and respect for the beliefs of others are hallmarks of our nation." He added, "When God is insulted, when the beliefs of any of our neighbors are ridiculed, it diminishes all of us."
The Dodgers declined to comment on Gomez's remarks.
212 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.