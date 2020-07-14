An effort is underway to protect a radio tower -- crucial for police and first-responder communications -- located on an Elysian Park hill that keeps catching fire.
1st District Councilman Gil Cedillo is now looking for ways to safeguard the site known as Radio Hill, on the eastern side of Elysian Park - an area that has seen a string of brush fires within the last couple of years.
The L.A. Fire Department has in fact reported nine fires in the area since January 2019, according to a motion that Cedillo has introduced to the City Council. Three fires in a row prompted Cedillo to look for solutions, according to his spokesperson, Conrado TerrazasCross.
The Eastsider’s archives show recent fires on June 6, May 30 and April 23. After Cedillo's motion was proposed on June 23, there was at least one other fire, on June 30.
The tower is located on a hillside just east of the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway), between Chinatown to the south and Solano Canyon to the north.
Moreover, a lot of people come by the area - hikers, visitors to the nearby gardens, and of course homeless encampments, Cedillo's motion stated.
“Given that the tower is easily accessible to the public, it lacks proper security, and the equipment could intentionally or unintentionally be damaged by trespassers and visitors,” the motion stated.
Currently members of Cedilllo’s office are getting input from stakeholders such as neighbors and members of the parks department to figure out how to protect the radio tower, TerrazasCross said.
Cedillo’s Council motion - seconded by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell - asks that the City Administrative Officer be instructed to find funding for those protections, whatever they end up being, TerrazasCross said.
