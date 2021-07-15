A pedestrian bridge under a freeway offramp in Atwater Village. Renovations to a landmark synagogue in Boyle Heights. An event space, a splash pad, and other amenities for a park in East Los Angeles.

These are among the projects on L.A.’s Eastside that are now getting state funding under a spending package signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week. The so-called California Comeback Plan includes more than $31 million for projects in Eastside neighborhoods.

The state's investment and relief package is also sending of billions of dollars to the city of Los Angeles overall - not only to develop infrastructure, but to reduce homelessness, help cash-strapped Angeles who are behind on their bills, increase job opportunities, and reduce gang activity.

Here are the infrastructure projects that are getting funding on the Eastside:

Breed Street Shul restoration, Boyle Heights - $14.9 million

The historic synagogue - with a wood-framed back building from 1915, and a Byzantine Revival front structure from 1923 - has been getting rehabilitated now for more than 20 years. As of late last year, the front building needed another $2 million to complete structural reinforcements. But this $14.9 million from the state will do a lot more than that now, said Dan Tenenbaum, vice-chair of the Breed Street Shul Project.

“The funds will be used not only to complete the seismic retrofitting of the building, but will enable us to fulfill the entire vision that I presented to the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council's Planning and Land Use Committee last October,” Tenenbaum said. “This vision includes the conversion of the light-filled basement to offices to house nonprofits to provide social services to the local community, performance and meeting space with significant seating in the former sanctuary, and a permanent exhibit telling the history of Los Angeles immigration through Boyle Heights of the Latiino, Jewish, Japanese, African American and Russian communities.”

Colorado Bridge Undercrossing East Bank River Way Project, Atwater Village - $5 million

Part of Colorado Street is an off-ramp for the 5 Freeway, and cannot have a crosswalk, according to Mary Nemick from the city’s Bureau of Engineering. So this $5 million will pay for a 500-foot-long pedestrian riverway crossing under that Colorado Street Freeway Extension. As Phase II of the North Atwater East Bank Riverway project, this undercrossing will ultimately help connect pathways to the North Atwater Multi-Modal Bridge, the future bridges over the Verdugo Wash and the banks of the river between the Glendale RiverWalk and Ferraro Fields.

A staff has not yet been assigned to the undercrossing project however. So no schedule is available yet, Nemick said.

Athletic field refurbishment, Rio de Los Angeles State Park, Glassell Park - $4.75 million

Details are not yet available for this project.

Self Help Graphics and Art, Boyle Heights - $4 million

Self Help Graphics has been providing the Boyle Heights community with artistic tools, training, working space, and more for nearly half a century. But their building was constructed more than 110 years ago, and it used to be a fish-packing plant.

“So it was not necessarily intended for creative use,” said Jennifer Cuevas, a spokesperson for the organization.

The $4 million will pay for a lot of improvements to the building over the next couple of years, according to a statement from the group’s executive director, Betty Avila.

For example, a good HVAC system might be nice, Cuevas noted.

But none of the money will pay off the mortgage, Avila said. For that, the organization is continuing with its capital campaign.

Salazar Park renovation, East Los Angeles - $2 million

This park’s Modernization Project includes a new 20,000-square-foot plaza with a performance stage; an 8,000-square-foot outdoor multi-purpose event space; a new splash pad; fitness zones; a revitalized walking and jogging path circuit; shade structures; seating; and about 8,000-square-feet of new landscaping, with 60 new trees.

The project also includes public safety improvements to lighting and sight lines.

Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA, Boyle Heights - $500,000

Details are not yet available for this project.