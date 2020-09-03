Project Room, a design studio near Mount Washington, has won a competition to design and create a new standard streetlight for the city of Los Angeles.

The studio on the 4000 block of North Figueroa Street was announced today as winner of L.A. Lights the Way, a competition led by the Mayor’s Office and the Bureau of Street Lighting.

“Project Room’s design illuminates a future that does more than brighten public spaces," Mayor Garcetti said, "it brings smarter design to our neighborhoods, helps us combat climate change, and promotes equity across our city.”

In Project Room's design (which the studio calls "Superbloom"), instead of using a single lamppost, each service — roadway light, pedestrian light, and telecommunications equipment — gets its own dedicated tube. This allows for additional features, such as 5G equipment, shade fixtures, and even a bench, to be added as needed.

“What’s most impressive about it is that it’s not a single, fixed design but instead a family of forms that can be reconfigured in nearly endless ways," said Christopher Hawthorne, Chief Design Officer for the City of Los Angeles. That adaptability will serve to future-proof the design, giving it flexibility in accommodating new technology as it arrives.”

Contest applicants were asked to consider how streetlights could incorporate new technology, include space for text on each pole, and provide shade to help ease the impacts of the climate crisis.

“L.A. Lights the Way challenged us to create a new streetlight for Los Angeles that would connect to our city's design history and culture, incorporate new technology, and still reflect L.A.'s diversity," said Sandy Yum, a co-founder of Project Room.

Project Room will receive a $70,000 prize.

The new design will not affect L.A.'s historic streetlights. Instead, it will gradually replace the roughly 180,000 standard streetlights throughout the city.