A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Rep. Adam Schiff is drawing rave reviews -- at least from Democrats -- about his closing remarks at President Trump's impeachment trial, reports the NY Times. The 59-year-old Congressman whose 28th District includes Atwater Village, Echo Park and Silver Lake, spearheaded the House of Representatives' case against Trump. If “right doesn’t matter," he said, "we’re lost.”

The grand opening of a $16 million L.A. River bridge for pedestrians and equestrians has been postponed and the Atwater Village structure fenced off following the death of a horse last week, said The Eastsider. "I don't think [the bridge] should open until this thing is fixed ... so no other animal or person has to go through this again," said Lisa Winckler, one of several equestrians who gathered at the bridge shortly after the incident.

Authorities asked for the public's help in finding a 39-year-old homeless man suspected of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Echo Park, reports The Eastsider. The man was reportedly driving a stolen BMW that collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla, killing a 61-year-old woman.

The New York magazine pays a visit to the Echo Park apartment of 26-year-old illustrator Ashley Lukashevsky, who has attracted attention and clients for her optimistic art on social justice and political issues. "It gives me more hope to be able to draw what I want the future to look like instead of reinstating the harm and pain that is existing right now."

Incumbent 4th District councilman David Ryu has so far raised more than $1 million -- far more than any of his opponents -- in his bid to win reelection in the upcoming March election, says the Daily News. But his lesser known candidates have managed to effectively attract grassroots support in the district, which includes Los Feliz and a portion of Silver Lake.

A car-rental app designed to make it easier to share cars is also making it more difficult to find a parking space, according to Echo Park and Silver Lake residents. The car sharing firm GetAround allows car owners to rent out their vehicles through an app. The problem is, it appears many of the rentals are being brought in from outside the neighborhood, occupying scarce street parking, says The Eastsider.

Atwater Village resident Jesse Hughes, the frontman for Eagles of Death Metal, sheds tears and brings out an AK-47 during an interview with the Desert Sun four years after his rock band survived a bloody terrorist attack at a Paris concert hall.

Homeless rights activists challenged the cleanup of an encampment at Echo Park Lake and demanded that the homeless be allowed to remain in the park, reports The Eastsider. Meanwhile, Councilman Mitch O'Farrell announced measures to improve health and hygiene in the lake area.