It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
It will be a cold and rainy weekend, with highs topping out around 60 degrees. At least your Christmas tree will stay fresher.
On Sunday, check your inbox for the Good Reads edition of the newsletter. See you next week!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Silver Lake: A full moon in the morning is reflected on the Silver Lake Reservoir. Thanks to Pablo Prietto for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
P-22 to be captured after latest attack
Silver Lake: Wildlife officials announced plans to capture famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 after he apparently attacked a Chihuahua in Silver Lake last week and killed a small dog in the Hollywood Hills last month. In the most recent attack, the owner of a two-year-old Chihuahua punched and kicked the puma until it let go of the small dog. The Eastsider
Eastside Hanukkah Happenings
This year, Hanukkah starts at sundown on December 18 and runs through December 26. The Jewish festival commemorates the Maccabean Revolt, and the miracle of a small amount of oil keeping candles lit for eight nights.
Here’s a sampling of some Eastside Hanukkah and pre-Hanukkah happenings for latkes, jelly donuts, candle lighting and more!
- Saturday, December 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Come for the crafts, games, music, food and more. $20 for kids, adults free.
- Sunday, December 11, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- For ages 4-12. Free for Hebrew school members, $15 for nonmembers.
- Tuesday, December 13, 4:15 p.m - 5:30 p.m.
- Enjoy this pre-Hanukkah celebration with an olive press presentation, menorah painting and donut decorating. Free.
- Thursday, December 15, 7 p.m - 8:30 p.m.
- Learn to make taper candles with candle pro Tina Fine. Includes wine and donuts! $25.
- Thursday, December 15, 7:30 p.m.
- Check out this monthly comedy show, this time with a Hanukkah twist. $20.
- Sunday, December 18, 4 p.m.
- Art, food, DJ, juice press and more. Entrance fee is $5, some activities cost more
- Sunday, December 18, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah and the 99th anniversary of Temple Beth Israel of Highland Park and Eagle Rock congregation. Free, but RSVP required.
- Monday, December 19, 4:30 p.m.
- Join Jewish Silver Lake at the Sunset Triangle Plaza for a BMX bike show, DJ, latkes, music, performer Hughie Stone Fish and more. Free.
- Tuesday, December 20, 7 p.m - 9:30 p.m.
- Join this Eastside spiritual community for food, drinks, a menorah lighting and more. $18 suggested donation.
- Friday, December 23, 6:30 p.m.
- Celebrate the fifth night of Hanukkah with schmoozing, noshing and menorah lighting. RSVP required.
Don’t see your event listed? Submit it here.
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
Cypress Park
More details have emerged about a proposed 160-unit, mixed-use building at 3200 N. Figueroa Street, which we reported last week. According to The Real Deal, the developer for the six-story complex is the Hong Kong firm Gaw Capital, which bought the site for $14.3 million in 2019. Their project would replace a warehouse from the 1950s, Urbanize reported. A 106,800-square-foot self-storage facility is also planned for 3220 N. Figueroa St. by the same developer.
Los Feliz
Six new small-lot homes would replace a single-family home and garage at 1839-1945 N. Kenmore Ave. under a subdivision plan filed with the city.
Silver Lake
The number of short-term rentals throughout the city has dropped sharply, according to a recent report out of McGill University. This includes Silver Lake, the only Eastside neighborhood that still had more than 80 active short-term listings, the report said. Listings in Silver Lake dropped 66% from 270 units to 90 between 2019 and 2022. LAist explores another finding from the report, which is that almost half of all the short-term listings throughout the city are illegal.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include a $30,000 drop on an Echo Park townhouse, a $39,000 cut on a City Terrace 3-bedroom and a $74,000 chop on a Silver Lake duplex.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Rare Opportunity in Silver Lake
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
👍👎 Readers Respond
Pony Poll
Earlier this week we asked if you supported the shut down of the pony rides at Griffith Park. An overwhelming majority, 78%, of the 87 readers who responded were opposed.
Some comments:
- "From what I've read, there is no evidence of abuse of the animals. I think the ride has been a great way to introduce children to animals and create compassion for them."
- "The animals are being forced to perform a monotonous task. Why not take children out to experience animals in their natural habitats?"
- "My kids grew up riding the ponies. My daughter went into a career based around horsemanship. We witnessed the quality care the ponies got. The outward appearance was not what somebody unfamiliar with working animals would think is right. But they were well fed / watered and vaccinated. Now those animals will go to auction and probably slaughtered. Will those activists adopt them? No"
- "They were basically used then used up. It was sad to see these poor captives plodding along day after day."
- "Generations of children have been delighted by the pony rides. I was, as were my children and grandchildren. If there was an issue of animal abuse, remedy it, but keep this city treasure."
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Dec 10
East LA: Find unique holiday gifts from Latina and queer vendors at the Holiday Fiesta.
El Sereno: Bring the family and check out the El Sereno Tree Lighting Ceremony & Winter Jubilee. There will be snow, activities, and toys for children ages 0-14.
El Sereno: Train lovers of all ages are welcome to the Pasadena Model Railroad Open House, featuring one of the largest HO scale-operating model railroads in the U.S., covering almost 5,000 square feet.
Eagle Rock: Shop for your furry friends at the first annual Pawliday Market featuring local dog vendors. Food and craft beer will also be present for shoppers.
Cypress Park: It's a family celebration at Los Angeles River Center & Gardens, Mountains Recreation & Conservation Authority. Celebrate the Council Reentry Program and enjoy live music, food, giveaways, and activities.
Highland Park: Bring your kid and their favorite stuffed animal to the Teddy Bear Concert and discover the strings of the orchestra. Performed by musicians from Santa Cecilia Orchestra.
Lincoln Heights: Shop for unique holiday gifts from local artists at the Plaza de la Raza Holiday Art Sale.
Sunday, Dec 11
Atwater Village: Get into the holiday spirit at the Atwater Village Tree Lighting Festival.
Atwater Village: Meet some cute cats and shop for cat-themed products and gifts by Junko at the Sante D’Or Cat Rescue & Junko’s Pop Up.
Montecito Heights: Listen to Victorian Ghost Stories and go on a Candlelit Tour of the Hale House, The Shaw House & the Octagon House at Heritage Square Museum. Get into the holiday spirit and learn about Victorian Christmas traditions.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📋 What did you think of Friday's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 498 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 498 readers. We are so close to reaching our goal of having 500 contributors by the end of the year!
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.