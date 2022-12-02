It's Friday, finally!
The weekend forecast calls for showers and unsettled weather. But don't let that dampen your holiday spirit. Grab an umbrella and enjoy the many holiday events planned for Saturday and Sunday.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Boyle Heights: A gazebo at the water's edge is one of several historic structures at Hollenbeck Park Lake, which dates back to 1892.
📢 News
Deadly house fire
Eagle Rock: A person died this morning at the scene of a house fire on Hepner Avenue after going back into the burning building. Three other persons escaped the burning home. The Eastsider
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
Architectural Awards
The Sixth Street Viaduct between Boyle Heights and Downtown won the Grand Prize in this year’s Los Angeles Architectural Awards, given out by the L.A. Business Council.
In the category of civic work, SPF Architects was one of the winners for its Taylor Yard Bridge between Cypress Park and Elysian Valley. In Echo Park, Bacetti trattoria and the neighboring Tilda wine bar, both by Stayner Architects, were winners in the retail/restaurant category.
Cypress Park
A six-story, mixed-use building is planned for the 3200 block of Figueroa Street, a complex that would include 160 live-work units, ground-floor retail and self-storage. A city document calls for reviewing the project's compliance with the Cypress Park & Glassell Park Community Design Overlay. The applicant is Dan Lee of 3200 Figueroa LLC.
Silver Lake
Dov Charney, founder and former head of American Apparel, has agreed to give up his hilltop estate as part of bankruptcy proceedings, sources told the New York Post. The struggle over the Garbutt House is now between Charney’s ex-attorney, Keith Fink, and the Standard General hedge fund, the Post said. A recent legal ruling favored Fink, but a bankruptcy court must still approve the plan.
The seven-bedroom concrete mansion on Apex Avenue was built in the 1920s by Frank A. Garbutt - an inventor, industrialist, and movie pioneer in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Charney reportedly paid $4.1 million for the two-acre property in 2006. Zillow estimates the home is worth $8.45 million.
A single-family rental at 3940 Sunset Drive would be replaced with two rentals under plans filed with the City. An application calls for a lot line adjustment for the demolition of the current dwelling and construction of two new ones.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include a $9,000 slice on an El Sereno Traditional, a $40,000 cut on a Mount Washington fixer and a $100,000 chop on an Atwater Village bungalow.
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- An El Sereno Bungalow on a Corner Lot
- Highland Park California Bungalow
Good luck house hunting!
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Saturday, Dec 3
Atwater Village: Browse for gifts and art while sipping craft cocktails at the Holiday Pop-Up & Art Show.
Boyle Heights: Take a walking tour of Boyle Heights Most Haunted locations. Learn history from a 6th generation local.
Dodger Stadium: Listen to a wide variety of Latin music -- from Los Tigres Del Norte to Cafe Tacuba to Sin Bandera-- at the Besame Mucho Festival.
Eagle Rock: Take a one-day Kaleidoscopic Drawing workshop with artist Kaye Freeman. Deepen your skills in depth, movement, and composition.
East LA: Snow in East LA? Yes, you and your kids can play in tons of snow that will be trucked into Belvedere (4pm-8pm), City Terrace (4pm-8pm) and Obregon (12pm-4pm) parks for Winter Wonderland events.
Glassell Park: Spend an afternoon at the bi-monthly Baby Girl "One Fine Day" Patio Party. Hosted at Verdugo Bar, enjoy R&B classics, bottomless mimosas, and shop from pop up vendors. Donations will go to the Glassell Park Community Fridge.
Lincoln Heights: Shop for holiday gifts, sweets & treats, cards, art, clothing, and more at Benny Boy Brewing's Holiday Market.
Los Feliz: Pick up some holiday gifts at the first-time Holiday Arts & Crafts Fair at Mount Hollywood Congregational Church.
Los Feliz: Bring a flashlight, battery-powered lantern (even a cellphone light will do) to the Los Feliz Annual Tree Lighting.
Sunday, Dec 4
Echo Park: Eager to learn how to edit video like a pro? Head to Heavy Manners Library and take their Intro to Adobe Premiere Pro workshop with Echo Park Film Center.
East Hollywood: Catch "The Book of Liz," a comedy by Amy and David Sedaris about a cheese-ball-making member of a tight-knit religious community who decides to explore the outside world.
