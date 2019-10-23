The L.A. Fire Department has imposed Red Flag street parking restrictions in high-fire hazard areas beginning at 8 am on Thursday, Oct. 23 as officials prepare for two days of hot, dry and windy weather.

This means no parking will be allowed on streets posted with "Red Flag Days" warning signs for at least 24 hours. Vehicles that remain on the street face being towed.

Officials will decide if the parking restrictions will be lifted depending on weather conditions.

The restrictions on primarily narrow streets in hillside areas are put in place in an effort to keep streets clear of parked vehicles to ensure fire apparatus can reach brush fires, while also clearing a path for residents who may need to quickly evacuate a fire area.

Go here to sign up for Red Flag alerts.