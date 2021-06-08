Hello!

Eastside Scene

The Gold Line tracks in Highland Park reflect the sunset. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

The Latest

Two brothers are planning to remake Sunset Boulevard

You most likely have not heard of Daniel and Ryan Neman. But these two brothers are on the verge of having a big impact on Silver Lake. Without much fanfare, the brothers' real estate firm has already completed two small retail projects near Sunset Junction and is now working on several much larger, multi-storied residential developments that would, if completed, bring hundreds of new residents as well as new shops and restaurants to Sunset. Details in The Eastsider

Another water main break in Echo Park

For the second time in less than a month, a broken pipe, this time at Sunset Boulevard and Alvarado Street, sent water flowing across neighborhood streets while disrupting service to LADWP customers. Crews spent much of the day repairing and cleaning up the mess. Details in the Eastsider

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions features an $11,000 slice on a Monterey Hills condo; a Mount Washington Traditional reduced by $60,000 and a $255,000 chop on a Los Feliz 5-bedroom.

Notebook

• Boyle Heights: In an opinion piece in the LA Times, USC history professor and author George Sanchez contends that Boyle Heights is "a model for the kind of grass-roots democracy and cross-cultural cooperation needed today to heal a divided nation and to combat inequality."

• Eagle Rock: Metro has announced its preferred route for a new rapid bus line connecting North Hollywood and Pasadena through Eagle Rock. But that hasn't brought peace to Eagle Rock, where the most contested section of the line has created heated opposition. The L.A. Daily News lays out the complicated and controversial effort to create the 18-mile, $267 million rapid transit corridor, which in its current form would squeeze cars into fewer lanes along Colorado Boulevard.

“This bus line will choke Eagle Rock,” business owner Bob Velasco told the Daily News. “There’s really no reason I’ve been able to get from them as to why they need a dedicated bus line.”

Good Taste

Ready to enjoy your favorite Thai food and bands on York Boulevard?

Sticky Rice, the popular Thai restaurant at the Downtown Grand Central Market and Echo Park, is opening up a Highland Park outlet "soon" inside what was known as The Hi-Hat nightclub.

The Hi-Hat, by the way, has apparently be renamed or replaced by something called The Goldfish. It's not exactly clear if The Goldfish will just be a bar or a bar and a music venue. A barebones Instagram account updated on Monday just says "We're getting closer."

Thanks to Jason Birdwhistell Rothberg for the tip and photo.

Calendar

• June 9: C.O.L.A. 2021

• June 10: Can We Still Find the Good in the World?

Go here for details and more events

