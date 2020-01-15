U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, whose 28th District includes Atwater Village, Echo Park and Silver Lake, was appointed as the lead House Manager in the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed seven impeachment managers, who will act as prosecutors in the Senate trial and present the House of Representatives' case against Trump.

Schiff, a former U.S. prosecutor, chaired last year's House impeachment hearings.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

“Trump’s abuse of power is a clear and present danger to our democracy and national security interests," Schiff said in a statement. "The House upheld our Constitutional duty. Now it’s up to the Senate to do the same."