Adam Schiff
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, whose 28th District includes Atwater Village, Echo Park and Silver Lake, was appointed as the lead House Manager in the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed seven impeachment managers, who will act as prosecutors in the Senate trial and present the House of Representatives' case against Trump.

Schiff, a former U.S. prosecutor, chaired last year's House impeachment hearings. 

“Trump’s abuse of power is a clear and present danger to our democracy and national security interests," Schiff said in a statement. "The House upheld our Constitutional duty. Now it’s up to the Senate to do the same."

