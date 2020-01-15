U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, whose 28th District includes Atwater Village, Echo Park and Silver Lake, was appointed as the lead House Manager in the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Senate.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed seven impeachment managers, who will act as prosecutors in the Senate trial and present the House of Representatives' case against Trump.
Schiff, a former U.S. prosecutor, chaired last year's House impeachment hearings.
“Trump’s abuse of power is a clear and present danger to our democracy and national security interests," Schiff said in a statement. "The House upheld our Constitutional duty. Now it’s up to the Senate to do the same."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.