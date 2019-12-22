A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Congressman Adam Schiff delivered a floor speech as the House of Representatives prepared to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump. "Donald J. Trump sacrificed our national security in an effort to cheat in the next election. And for that, and his continued efforts to seek foreign interference in our elections, he must be impeached," said Schiff. Schiff's 28th District includes all or portions of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Los Feliz and Silver Lake. Read Schiff's remarks here

Authorities have arrested a Pasadena man in connection with the fatal stabbing and strangulation of a retired obstetrician in her El Sereno home. The same man had been convicted of killing his stepmother more than 30 years ago. Timothy Chavira, 56, of Pasadena, has been booked on the Dec. 8 murder of 76-year-old Editha Cruz de Leon. Chavira had been released from prison in July 2017 after being incarcerated for about 30 years for the 1986 murder of his step mother. The Eastsider

The Eagle Rock Plaza is for sale. Although no listing price is reported, the Observer reports that the 1970s-era enclosed mall could go higher than $100 million. The approximately 462,000-square-foot mall on Colorado Boulevard at the 2 Freeway is about 90 percent occupied, with Macy’s and Target serving as anchor stores. Listing broker Thomas Dobrowski of Newmark Knight Frank told Commercial Observer that many potential buyers would look at redeveloping the site. "A mixed-use densification play is probably how most folks will look at this site; given the fact you can do multifamily, office, creative office and you have retail. You have the pick of the litter in terms of uses." Commercial Observer

According to new mapping technology tracking the density of homeless populations, the density of unsheltered homeless populations in places like Historic Filipinotown near the 101 Freeway exceeded more than 500 homeless per square mile, putting that neighborhood in the same range as Downtown. Meanwhile, most of Boyle Heights, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake had more than 100 homeless persons per-square mile - similar to homeless hotspots like Hollywood and Venice. In contrast, Eagle Rock and El Sereno had among the lowest homeless populations densities in the area. The Eastsider

A homeless man was killed on a Sheriff's-deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles. Jorge Serrano, 25, was shot Monday on the 3600 block of Fourth Street and died at the scene, after allegedly pulling a gun when officers approached him. The Eastsider

Rosa Porto, who founded a Silver Lake bakery that grew into a chain of Cuban bakery/cafes across Southern California, has died at age 89. Before founding Porto’s Bakery & Cafe, Rosa and her husband Raul emigrated from Cuba in 1971, forced out by the Castro regime. Raul got a job as a janitor at Van de Kamp Bakery in Glassell Park, while Rosa started baking cakes for fellow Cubans and neighbors in Silver Lake. Five years later, they opened their first bakery, in a strip mall at Sunset and Silver Lake boulevards. Soon running out of space, they moved to Glendale in 1982, then began opening more stores in 2005. Rosa Porto eventually stepped back from the business when she was in her late 60s. The business continues to be run by the family. Los Angeles Times

A Los Angeles Unified School District teacher pleaded not guilty to two felony hit-and-run charges for allegedly striking and severely injuring a bicyclist with her Mini Cooper in Silver Lake and leaving the scene. Molly Jane Hoene, 52, of Silver Lake, is charged with one count each of hit-and-run driving resulting in death or serious bodily injury to another person and hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person. The Eastsider

An aquatic plant known as "water lettuce" has taken over large sections of Echo Park Lake. The plant has been creeping across the surface of the lake in recent weeks, crowding out other aquatic plants, according to frequent park goers. The plant is regarded as an invasive species that has been targeted for removal in other states. However, it's unclear what the city will do about the water lettuce in Echo Park. The Eastsider

An education reporter for the L.A Times, also does side work teaching tap-dancing in Atwater Village. "They think I’m joking, the first time I say it," Blume said. "But keep in mind, there’s another population of people who know me only as a dancer, and they think I’m joking when I say I write for the LA Times." Spectrum talks to Blume as he prepares to put up a show at the Fremont Center Theatre in South Pasadena. Spectrum News

Some of the original art glass that was removed from the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House is in the process of being returned to the historic landmark. Boston art collectors are offering to return four art glass panels that used to be part of a skylight above the living room fireplace. Four of the living room's nine laylight panels were removed during a renovation in the 1940s and replaced with opaque glass panels. But now, two Boston area collectors and museum patrons who possess of the panels have offered to contribute them back to the house in exchange for reproductions that were commissioned in 2017 to restore the laylights to their 1921 appearance. The Eastsider

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed in a hit-and-run in Echo Park. The man, about 60, was injured about 5:20 a.m. at Sunset Boulevard and Douglas Street and died at the scene. NBC4 and other media outlets say the victim was identified as José Vaquiero, a grandfather of three who police say may have entered traffic lanes to catch a bus. Witnesses described the car as a Honda or Hyundai, dark blue, with dark tinted windows and possible damage to the front-end. The Eastsider

A man who held police at bay for five hours after a report of a disturbance at an El Sereno home in May has been sentenced to four years in state prison. Bruce Edward Stiff, 58, pleaded no contest to using force and violence in resisting an officer and admitted an allegation that he was armed with a weapon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Stiff refused to comply with SWAT officers' commands to drop a knife he was holding when he walked out of the house and towards police. Officials had also alleged that Stiff had fired a nail gun at officers. The Eastsider

Six middle school students in Highland Park became ill after eating a controlled substance that was contained in an edible. Two students from Luther Burbank Middle School were taken to a hospital while four others were released to their parents after being evaluated by the L.A. Fire Department. The students were apparently sharing the edible on the last day of classes before the winter break. The Eastsider

A Mustang crashed into the front steps of a Highland Park apartment on Friday. The car veered into a fence and building near Monte Vista and Ave 53 after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, witnesses told Marni Mervis, who provided photos of the crash scene outside her front door. "The whole house shook when it happened," said Mervis. "We weren’t hurt, and the driver was in some pain but overall appeared okay." The intersection of Monte Vista and Ave 53 is infamous for crashes and had been nicknamed “Devil’s Corner” by neighbors, said Epstein, who has witnessed several collisions, including three in a single weekend. "It’s a 2-way stop, and is in desperate need of a 4-way stop."