Firefighters have launched a rescue operation after a vehicle rolled over down a hillside this afternoon in Elysian Park.
One person in serious condition will have to be pulled up the hillside in a basket attached to ropes, said the L.A. Fire Department in a news alert.
Two other persons sustained only minor injuries.
The incident took place on Angels Point Road in the center of Elysian Park.
Andrew Garsten, who lives next to Elysian Park, said he saw people running down the road to look down the hillside where the car had rolled over.
No word on what caused the vehicle to roll down the hillside.
