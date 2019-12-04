Good Afternoon!

It's Wednesday, December 4. You can expect showers and perhaps a thunderstorm this afternoon, with highs reaching only the low 60s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

The L.A. City Council voted today to prevent developers with projects being reviewed by the city from making political contributions to elected officials. Some said the measure does not go far enough.

Voters will decide next March whether property owners in East L.A. would have to pay a parcel tax to support an upgrade to county fire services.

A service is scheduled today at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery in Boyle Heights to mark the burial of 1,460 indigent/unclaimed dead in a common grave.

Okay. Who's the grinch? A pair of light-filled reindeer statues that had stood next to the Hermon monument sign on the Monterey Road median have gone missing. Officials with the Hermon Neighborhood Council, which purchased the holiday statues, want them back. "Perhaps you know someone and could encourage them to return the reindeer to the median and the community," says the latest issue of All Things Hermon newsletter.