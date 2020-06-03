June 3 Quake Map

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 in the Searles Valley in San Bernardino County has led to some shaking across Southern California tonight, but no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was felt in Downtown L.A. as a large demonstration was underway, and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti mentioned it during a live news conference. "As if things couldn't get worse," he said.

