An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 in the Searles Valley in San Bernardino County has led to some shaking across Southern California tonight, but no immediate reports of damage.
The quake was felt in Downtown L.A. as a large demonstration was underway, and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti mentioned it during a live news conference. "As if things couldn't get worse," he said.
Garcetti just announced an earthquake in San Bernardino on live TV, adding: "As if things couldn't get worse"— David Zahniser 🦅 (@DavidZahniser) June 4, 2020
@earthquakesLA felt a small earthquake in Boyle Heights. Really hope that was not a foreshock but, good reminder to replenish your Earthquake kit.— Guillermo Douglass-Jaimes, PhD (@gdouglassjaimes) June 4, 2020
Little earthquake, shook the couch in Echo Park.— Melissa J-M (@HBLMel) June 4, 2020
