Good Afternoon!

It's Wednesday, Nov. 27. It's going to be cold and wet today as you run around stocking up for Thanksgiving. At least you don't have to drive on the Grapevine or head to LAX -- I hope.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today.

Firefighters rescued a man holding on to a tree in the L.A. River this morning. The man was located about half a mile south of the Colorado Street bridge.

Watch: Firefighters rescue man from LA River https://t.co/UNEBaIIFtB https://t.co/XNuU5OYWAR — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) November 27, 2019

Crisis counselors will be assigned to Ivanhoe Elementary to help students and staff deal with the arrest of teacher Molly Jane Hoene, the alleged hit-and-run driver who struck a cyclist. The counselors will be present on Monday when classes at the highly regarded Silver Lake school resume after the Thanksgiving break, said Ivanhoe Principal Lynda Rescia in a notice sent to parents. "I know this is disturbing news, and I want to reassure everyone that the well-being of our students and staff remains my top priority," said Rescia. "I continue to thank the Ivanhoe community for your unwavering understanding and support."

Rainy Day in the Garden

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

How do East L.A. firefighters celebrate the arrival of a new engine? By pushing the 50,000 vehicle into the firehouse. It's a tradition that date backs to the era when horse-drawn engines had to be disconnected from the horses and pushed back into the station by firefighters.