Firefighters rescued a man holding on to a tree in the L.A. River this morning. The man was located about half a mile south of the Colorado Street bridge.
Crisis counselors will be assigned to Ivanhoe Elementary to help students and staff deal with the arrest of teacher Molly Jane Hoene, the alleged hit-and-run driver who struck a cyclist. The counselors will be present on Monday when classes at the highly regarded Silver Lake school resume after the Thanksgiving break, said Ivanhoe Principal Lynda Rescia in a notice sent to parents. "I know this is disturbing news, and I want to reassure everyone that the well-being of our students and staff remains my top priority," said Rescia. "I continue to thank the Ivanhoe community for your unwavering understanding and support."
Rainy Day in the Garden
How do East L.A. firefighters celebrate the arrival of a new engine? By pushing the 50,000 vehicle into the firehouse. It's a tradition that date backs to the era when horse-drawn engines had to be disconnected from the horses and pushed back into the station by firefighters.
Traditions are very important in the fire service and they are how we pass down the pride and commitment to those future firefighters who follow. Here, the crew from FS 3 in East Los Angeles "pushes in" new Engine 3. The 2019 KME engine, weighing roughly 50,000 pounds is now ready for service. This tradition has its origins to the days of horse-drawn fire apparatus when members would return from a run, disconnect the horses from the rig and manually back the apparatus into the firehouse. This tradition not only honors former members but it also displays unity among the current crew.
