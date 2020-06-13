Multiple demonstrations against police brutality and in support of Black Lives Matters continue across the Los Angeles area today.

Events planned in greater Los Angeles and Orange counties include:

-- 9 a.m. - "Social Workers in Solidarity with Black Lives" march from USC's University Gate to Jefferson Boulevard and Hoover Street, and on to Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St.

-- 9:30 a.m. - "Protest & March" at Cochran Avenue Baptist Church, 1304 S. Cochran Ave.

-- 10 a.m. - "BLM Solidarity March" at the entrance to Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave.

-- 10 a.m. - "Buddhists for BLM" silent march from the Japanese American Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. to Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St.

-- 10:30 a.m. - a 2.75 mile peaceful protest run/walk, 4625 W. Olympic Blvd.

-- 11 a.m. - "Community Control Over the Police" in Boyle Heights, 726 N. Soto St.

-- 11 a.m. - "L.A. Law School Unification March," Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St.

-- Noon - "More Skating, Less Hating," from The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave. to Staples Center, 1111 S. Figueroa St.

-- Noon - a protest and rally at Warner Center Park, 5800 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

-- Noon - a march for the Latino community in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, Whittier Police Station, 13200 E. Penn St.

-- 1 p.m. - health workers in defense of Black Lives Matter and efforts to defund the sheriff's department, Cesar Chavez Avenue and Lyon Street

-- 3 p.m. - rally for black unhoused lives, Echo Park Lake, 751 Echo Park Ave.

-- 4 p.m. - a march in Huntington Beach, Farquhar Park, 898 12th St.

-- 7 p.m. - "A Rhythm For Change" in Santa Monica at Palisades Park, Ocean and Palisades avenue

Ongoing daily demonstrations are held at the following locations:

-- Noon - at the Sherman Oaks Galleria, 15301 Ventura Blvd.

-- Noon - in South Pasadena at Mission Street and Fair Oaks Avenue

-- 4 p.m. - in Los Feliz at Los Feliz Boulevard and Riverside Drive

-- noon & nightfall - outside Los Angeles City Hall, 200 N. Spring St