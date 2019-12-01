A recap of some of the past week’s scenes, sightings and stories from across the Eastside.

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was in Boyle Heights on Monday, helping to give away food baskets and 1,000 turkeys at the Hollenbeck Youth Center. It was part of the Miracle on First Street holiday program, which was organized by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Hollenbeck Youth Center and Inner City Games. KTLA

A 52-year-old Los Angeles Unified School District teacher was arrested for allegedly hitting and severely injuring a bicyclist with her Mini Cooper in October, then leaving the scene. Molly Jane Hoene of Silver Lake was arrested at the Silver Sands Racquet Club in the Riverside County city of Palm Desert. KTLA reports that Hoene's picture appeared on a page of 5th grade teachers at Ivanhoe Elementary in Silver Lake. The Eastsider

The Eastside lags behind the rest of the city when it comes to retrofitting old buildings to better resist earthquakes. While 29% of the "soft-story" apartments on the Westside and the San Fernando Valley have been addressed, and 26% have been completed in central L.A., only 17% of apartment buildings have been completed here. On the positive side, there aren't that many soft-story apartments here — fewer than 180. The retrofitting involves placing steel frames and strong walls inside the first-story parking garages, because the poles that prop up parking at the ground level in these old buildings aren't strong enough to survive the shaking. Los Angeles Times

As the city's first forest officer tries to figure out how to plant 90,000 trees in Los Angeles over the next two years, she recently visited the city’s first arboretum, in Elysian Park. She is looking there to help figure out which trees might thrive best in L.A.’s current climate. “It will give us data about what species we have and which are doing well,” said Rachel Malarich, who was appointed in August to her job - and this task - by Mayor Eric Garcetti. L.A. Times

The rain and cold weather prompted city and county officials in Los Angeles to open their 24-hour shelters early for the homeless to escape the cold and rain. More than 500 new emergency shelter beds opened Wednesday in Los Angeles, and more opened across the city Thursday and Friday. Countywide, the Board of Supervisors voted to open seven shelters early, all of them by Friday. The Eastsider

An employee of councilman Jose Huizar has filed a $10 million claim against the city, alleging he was retaliated against for talking to the FBI about the representative of the 14th Council District. He's the latest Huizar staffer to file suit over alleged mistreatment. Huizar told the L.A. Times that the claims by employee Jesse Leon were "absolutely false." L.A. Times

A day in the life of an East Los Angeles school custodian, as reported by L.A. Taco. Edna Logan, 60, goes about her work at Esteban Torres High School - cleaning and removing tags from about 18 classrooms, 12 bathrooms, a staff lounge, and four rehearsal studios. "What’s top priority is restrooms because of the health issue," she said. "So I take time to make sure the restrooms are right because people can get ill, sick, you know?"

Firefighters put out a fire in a funeral home in Boyle Heights early Thursday morning after finding flames showing through the roof when they arrived. A video clip posted on CBS2shows the fire burning in the mortuary and crematory of Odd Fellows Cemetery in the 3600 block of Whittier Boulevard. Firefighters managed to put out the fires in 39 minute. The cause of the fire was under investigation. The Eastsider

An LAPD officer from the gang-detail was wounded in a confrontation with an alleged gang member in Boyle Heights. Hollenbeck Gang Unit officers patrolling Malabar and North Fickett streets stopped a pedestrian, who allegedly produced a gun and fired on the officers, prompting an officer-involved shooting, police said. An officer was struck in the arm by gunfire and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was taken into custody. The name of the suspect was not immediately released. The Eastsider

Two suspects were in custody after a deputy-involved shooting in East Los Angeles. Deputies had made contact with two or three people in a '90s gold Mercury Mountaineer SUV parked in a lot near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Kern Avenue. Deputies said the driver of the SUV reaching around inside the vehicle, then pulled a gun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The reason deputies approached the vehicle was unclear. The suspects drove away from the scene but were later captured near the intersection of E. Third Street and Mednik Avenue. The Eastsider

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater held a grand opening Friday to celebrate its new home on York Boulevard in Highland Park. The theater was forced to move from its long-time home at the south end of Echo Park after the property was sold for real estate development. KCRW