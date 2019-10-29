Good Evening!

It's Tuesday, Oct. 29. Better check to make sure your furnace is working. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 40s tonight.

Here are some headlines, tweets, photos, links and notes that were collected during the day:

Police have detained numerous persons outside the MOTA marijuana shop at Sunset and Sanborn this morning. A photo taken at 9:30 am by an Eastsider tipster shows several persons lined up against a wall with their hands tied behind their backs. All we know at this point is that officers were in the process of serving a search warrant, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im. He had no information about what the search was about.

The 101 Freeway was shut down for hours at Hollywood Boulevard as officials fear that a man may jump from an overpass. The man was taken into custody without injuries, the LAFD said shortly before 10 am.

Police responded to a call of shots fired last night near Sunset Boulevard and Sanborn Avenue in the Silver Lake/East Hollywood area. As of now, no injuries have been reported. Police are investigating the shooting, a watch commander told The Eastsider.

Red Flag Day parking restrictions will be imposed starting tonight at 8 pm as Santa Ana winds are expected to return.

A Highland Park couple discover a cat graveyard after purchasing a home from a woman neighbors called the Cat Lady.