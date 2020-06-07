El Sereno -- Firefighters quickly got a handle on a small, slow- moving brush fire in El Sereno that blackened about one-half acre of grass tonight.

It was the second brush fire in El Sereno today and the third since last week.

Tonight's fire burned on a ridge near 4500 N. Carter Dr. was reported at 9:09 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The department sent 53 firefighters to the scene and quickly got hand lines around the blaze and knocked down the major part of the flames, Stewart said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

A complete knockdown was called about 31 minutes after the fire was reported, she said.

Firefighters planned to remain at the scene a while to extinguish any hot spots that might flare up, she said.

No victims were reported and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, she said.