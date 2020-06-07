4500 Carter drive map

El Sereno -- Firefighters quickly got a handle on a small, slow- moving brush fire in El Sereno that blackened about one-half acre of grass tonight.

It was the second brush fire in El Sereno today and the third since last week.

Tonight's fire burned on a ridge near 4500 N. Carter Dr. was reported at 9:09 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The department sent 53 firefighters to the scene and quickly got hand lines around the blaze and knocked down the major part of the flames, Stewart said.

A complete knockdown was called about 31 minutes after the fire was reported, she said.

Firefighters planned to remain at the scene a while to extinguish any hot spots that might flare up, she said.

No victims were reported and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, she said.

Rachel Uranga is a Los Angeles-based writer

