We are happy to announce that the Google News Initiative and Local Independent Online News Publishers awarded The Eastsider a $6,000 grant.
News
Boyle Heights: Authorities sought the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for badly injuring a man after he was knocked unconscious from falling off a scooter on Saturday night. A white ford Econoline van ran over the victim near Fickett and Boulder streets and dragged him approximately 25 feet before he was dislodged. The victim suffered severe injuries but was expected to survive. The Eastsider
Hermon: Firefighters contained a brush and grass fire that scorched about 2-1/2 acres on a hillside next to the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) Monday afternoon. It's the third fire that has burned in about the same location since June. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged. The Eastsider
ECHO PARK
Shooting victim was a talented artist, fighting demons
When he was shot to death earlier this month, Josue Soltan Rodriguez was in the same area where he had been living on the streets of Echo Park. And only a few blocks away from where his wife and children lived.
Soltan Rodriguez, age 44, was found shot to death along Allesandro Street near Ewing Street on Aug. 9 at 5:46 am. Police have not released any further details on the shooting or any description of a suspect.
But his wife, Judy, and a family friend spoke of a man who was talented at drawing but struggled with numerous problems.
“He was just up and down the street at any given hour,” said Judy Soltan Rodriguez of her husband Joshua. (she spells his first name "Joshua," while the county coroner identified him as "Josue").
He had met Judy through correspondence while he was still in prison, from which he would send her some of his well-crafted drawings. When he was released, he and Judy got married, and he moved to Echo Park, where she was living.
But his new neighborhood did not cure his problems, and he ended up homeless in 2018.
“Joshua was fighting his own personal demons,” said Louie Landeros, a close friend of the family.
So, who would have killed him?
Landeros and Soltan Rodriguez said Joshua had some enemies.
“It was a dangerous environment,” Landeros said. “You’ve got a lot of conniving people. You’ve got people struggling daily to feed their habit. So they rob, they do things to each other. And through that, he had made a few enemies."
Schools Roundup
Boyle Heights: Roosevelt High School is mourning a legendary player. All-City running back Santos Rivera, class of 2018, was fatally struck by a car sometime on June 3 while walking along the 110 Freeway, the Los Angeles Times reported. His death came just 18 months after the team’s assistant coach, Richard “Dicky” Guillen, died at age 70 from COVID-19.
One thing parents strongly want for their children in the coming school year: Shade. While L.A. Unified presses forward with plans for more trees and shade structures, parents are impatient for more immediate relief, the Daily News reported. “How long is it going to take to green all these campuses?” Asked Kristina Wallace, a woman whose daughter is in fourth grade. “Kids are struggling right now.”
Wanted: The Eastsider is looking for an editor to manage our coverage of Eastside schools and assist with the production of our Daily Digest newsletter. Go here for details.
Things to Do
- Wed: Lincoln Heights Farmer's Market
- Thurs: Comedy at the Manor
- Fri: Summer Biergarten
