Good Evening!

It's Tuesday, December 3. Showers are expected later tonight and into Wednesday, which will be cooler, with highs reaching only the low 60s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

A reader reports that a crash involving a car and motorcycle at Glendale and Fletcher in Silver Lake has prompted some lane closure at the intersection.

A new program intended to more quickly clean up debris and trash in and around homeless encampments was taken to task by some council members at a hearing today. Said Councilmember Nury Martinez, "when you drive my district I actually think it's actually gotten worse than it was several months ago."

Nury Martinez has become the first Latina to head the L.A. City Council. As council president Martinez, will become one of the most powerful figures at City Hall, overseeing which committees will deliberate proposals appointing the members of the City Council's committees.

The LAPD has added a Batman-like device to its arsenal that shoots a cord to ensnare a suspect. Barbs attached to the end of the tether grab hold of the person as it wraps around their arms or legs.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

A fire scorched about half an acre last night in Montecito Heights near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway). The fire was reported just after midnight near the northbound Marmion Way/Avenue 64 exit. No injuries were reported, said the L.A. Fire Department.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and 4th District Councilmember Davd Ryu appeared today at the unveiling of the Griffith Parkline, a weekend shuttle bus system with 12 stops. The free shuttle service, however, won't start running until Saturday, Dec. 7 and will then be available every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 pm. The stops include the Los Angeles Zoo, The Griffith Observatory and Travel Town.