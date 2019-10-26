Good Afternoon!
It's Saturday, Oct. 26. Our autumn heat wave will cool down a bit but it will still be pretty warm, with temps reaching the mid to high 80s.
Here are some headlines, tweets, photos, links and notes for you:
The LAPD is looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a cyclist in Silver Lake this week.
Need public’s help to ID driver&veh of a Felony Hot and Run in @NortheastArea in the Silver Lake Area, @SilverLakeCC @SilverLakeNC @KCBSKCALDesk @NBCLA @KTLAnewsdesk @ABC7 @FOXLA @KNX1070 @TELEMUNDO52 @Univision34LA @estrellatv @LANow @LaOpinionLA @TheEastsiderLA @bikinginla pic.twitter.com/QYajN91GlT— LAPDCTD (@LAPDCTD24) October 26, 2019
You will find our full story here.
New pizzeria in Echo Park
The Atwater Village and Glassell Park neighborhood councils and other groups are holding a community workshop today over the Casitas Lofts development, which would bring more than 400 housing units to a site along the L.A. River near the 2 Freeway in Glassell Park. The L.A. Times has covered the issue and Councilman Gil Cedillo has offered his take on the development.
The public can now comment on an environmental impact report that looks at three proposals to close the approximately 8-mile gap in the L.A. River Bike/Ped Path between Elysian Valley and Vernon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.