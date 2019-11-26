Good Evening!

It's Tuesday, Nov. 26. It will be cool and mostly sunny today. But much colder and rainy weather is on the way.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today.

The LAPD Northeast Division is seeking more information about a man who earlier this month approached a 13-year-old boy in Highland Park and began rubbing the child's lower back before leaving the area near San Pascual Avenue and Hough Street. Police released suspect information here.

Former 1st District Councilman Ed Reyes has been named the Executive Director of River LA, the influential nonprofit involved in L.A. River development and planning. Reyes, who was termed out of office in 2013, was heavily involved in river issues while on the council. Reyes will start his new job in December, replacing Angela Barranco who was appointed as undersecretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. Reyes grew up in Cypress Park.

Police have arrested a suspect in the Oct. 25 hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist badly injured on Berkeley Avenue in Silver Lake. 52-year-old Molly Jane Hoene was arrested in the City of Palm Desert, according to a statement issued by the LAPD. Here's the full story.

The motorcyclist who was killed in a crash on the 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights has been identified as 67-year-old Jaclyn Harris, authorities told City News Service. The circumstances of the crash on the eastbound 10 near Soto Street remain under investigation.

An employee of councilman Jose Huizar has filed a $10 million claim against the city, alleging he was retaliated against for talking to the FBI about the representative of the 14th Council District. He's the latest Huizar staffer to file suit over alleged mistreatment. Huizar told the L.A. Times that the claims by employee Jesse Leon were "absolutely false."

The now empty Blue Bottle Coffee space in Echo Park is going to be filled by Silverback Coffee of Rwanda, which roasts beans and operates a coffee shop in Boyle Heights. The shop donates a portion of its profits to benefit charity efforts in Rwanda, where founder Jack Karuletwa grew up. Eater LA says Silverback's new Echo Park shop is expected to open in mid December.

Nate's Friendly Liquor Store on Huntington Drive South was turned into Loser Liquor for a music video shot featuring the pop duo Moby Rich, who sang "Loser" in the parking lot. Looks like Nate's Friendly Liquor has closed, according to comments Yelp! Thanks to Josef Bray-Ali for the tip.