Notebook items appear regularly -- and often first -- in our Daily Digest Newsletter. Sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox.

Sunset Junction project

Silver Lake: Two large housing and retail projects in Sunset Junction have finally cleared the Planning Commission after years of delay, Urbanize reported. Commissioners unanimously approved plans for 4100 and 4311 Sunset Boulevard, for a total of nearly 200 residential units and more than 15,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. A five-story apartment building with 91 units will rise at 4100 Sunset and Manzanita, now occupied by the 4100 bar. Two blocks west, the former "Bates Motel" at Sunset and Bates will be replaced with a four-story building with 108 apartments. Both plans now go to the City Council for final approval. Developer Frost/Chaddock once planned a 94-room boutique hotel at 4000 Sunset. But the hotel was canceled last February, and the company has not announced a replacement.

COVID fallout

Montecito Heights: Money was tight for Glenda Valenzuela and her husband Mario Alarcon even before the pandemic hit. The couple supported themselves by cleaning schools, offices, and other buildings and picking up side gigs. The Los Angeles Times looks at their plight and those of other janitors since March 2020, when office buildings started shutting down and employees began working from home. “It’s infuriating, the people who don’t want to get vaccinated,” Alarcon told the Times. “It affects us because as long as we’re not vaccinated, the pandemic won’t end.”

Opening Soon

Echo Park: Canyon Coffee will open its first shop in the former Counterpart Deli at Echo Park Avenue and Delta Street. Casey Wojtalewicz and Ally Walsh started the business five years ago in their apartment. Now, they have 400 wholesale accounts and sell online, too. "In addition to our coffee, we'll be serving a simple, quality menu of what I like to call 'substantial toast' — enough of a meal to call it breakfast, not just a snack," said Wojtalewicz of their brick-and-mortar location. The shop is expected to open in a few months.

Crime Hot Spot

East LA: 17 vehicles were stolen between Dec. 6 -12, according to CrimeMapping.com.