It's Monday, Feb. 10. Expect a cool evening with a low of about 50 and a sunny Tuesday with a high in the low 70s.

Here are some of the headlines, news and notes that popped up on our radar and in our inbox today:

The deadline to take an online questionnaire about the Silver Lake Reservoirs Master Plan has been extended by a week to Feb. 21, according to the city’s Bureau of Engineering. The still-evolving master plan will guide the future of the Silver Lake and Hyperion reservoirs for two decades. This is the third time the public has had a chance to comment on concepts for the master plan, a final version of which is expected to be completed later this year. Here's where you can fill out the questionnaire.

Several city departments will conduct another scheduled cleanup Wednesday at Echo Park Lake, a site where previous cleanups focusing on homeless encampments have been contentious. A statement issued by the office of Council District 13 said the maintenance day, set to begin at 8 a.m.,is to ensure the park is accessible and to conduct outreach to homeless people and educate the public on the laws. An alert for the maintenance was posted Monday at the park, where the city will require all personal belongings to be outside of the service area while operations are underway.

Former state senator Kevin de León is the only candidate running in the Council District 14 race who hasn't pledged to serve all four years if elected, says the L.A. Times. That's generated criticism by rival candidates and some residents who fear he will jump ship and launch a bid for mayor soon after being elected to City Council. Antonio Villaraigosa did that 15 years ago after promising Council District 14 voters he would complete a full term on the council. But de Leon had dismissed taking pledge to stay in office, saying voters are more concerned about homelessness and gentrification. “So I don’t get bogged down in signing silly pledges.”